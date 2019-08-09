9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Best Mixology Aroma GET IT!

Olivina Men All-in-One Body Wash

One effective formula removes dirt and grime without leaving you dry or oily, allowing you to pare down your grooming process and get back to business. And it smells amazing, blending the earthy aroma of a day in the woods with the air of a classic craft cocktail bar. And it suits both just fine.

Olivina products are made for the modern man, combining form and function in a sophisitcated all-in-one body wash that’ll have you out of the shower, past the locker room, and back on the street in minutes.

PROS:

-The cedar and bourbon really come through in the scent.

-Smaller sizes are available, but this is the best deal by far.

CONS:

-There is a distinct tang of patchouli, which some guys just don’t like.

