9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Best Organic GET IT!

FineVine Organics Tea Tree Oil Body Wash

This stuff is amazing. It helps wash away and defend against fungus and bacteria responsible for body odor, but also protects against athlete’s foot, jock itch, acne, and other irritants. It’s ideal for guys with chronic smelly feet and body odor.

Made with natural ingredients and no synthetic preservatives or scents, it cleans and hydrates skin, and help damaged skin heal faster. 80 percent of reviewers give it five stars.

PROS:

-It protects against ringworm and toenail fungus.

-Organic olive oil and aloe vera soothe skin; great for everyday use.

CONS:

-Obviously it doesn’t work for everybody; if symptoms persist, see your doctor.

Get It: Pick up FineVine Organics Tea Tree Oil Body Wash ($15, was $25) at Amazon