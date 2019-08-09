9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Best Overall GET IT!

Art of Sport Athlete Collection

With two deodorants, two body washes, and four bars of soap, this complete set is perfect for the active guy. Keep one at thouse and another at the gym or in your duffle. There are two scents: the citrus-inspired Compete, and the fresh and clean Rise.

Designed by athletes for athletes, Art of Sport is backed by names such as James Harden, Kobe Bryant, and Javier Baez.

PROS:

-AOS is not cheap; this set makes it easy to keep a complete arsenal wherever you need it.

-Both scents are great, and it’s not a gimmick: the stuff works.

CONS:

-There are plenty more Art of Sport products, like shampoos and sunscreens; we’re hoping for a complete set soon.

Get It: Pick up the Art of Sport Athlete Collection ($46) at Amazon