9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Best Post-swim Body Wash GET IT!

Puracy Natural Body Wash

The number-one rated body wash on Amazon happens to be all-natural and coconut-based. But there’s no denying the 4,700 reviews and 4.5-star rating. It’s specially formulated—for men and women—to remove impurities, enhance hydration, and rinse away completely, leaving your skin crisp and clean.

It’s perfect for after the pool, too; some reviewers rave it’s one of the best chlorine-rinsing, post-swim body washes they’ve tried. There are three scents available; guys will want to opt for the Bergamot and Sandlewood.

PROS:

–Plant-based, non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and free of harsh chemicals.

-Safe for pets.

-Makes a great shampoo.

CONS:

-Pretty packaging and slightly sweet scents might be too much for some guys.

Get It: Save 5% on Puracy Body Wash ($20 for two) at Amazon