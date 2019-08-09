9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Best Sports Cologne GET IT!

adidas Moves

Nearly 200 users give this cologne a solid four stars, and 75 percent of them give it a perfect five-star rating. It’s fresh, citrus-y, and might even help you play better basketball (no, not really). It’s a blend of ginger ale, cyclamen, cedarwood, rose geranium, and sheer woods.

Best of all, most users say it’s subtle—and inexpensive. So feel free to spray away.

PROS:

-Colognes aren’t for every guy, but this one is subtle enough to justify taking the chance.

CONS:

-It’s a small one-ounce bottle, so buy two.

Get It: Save 5% on adidas Team Force (from $8) at Amazon