9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Brickell Invigorating Mint Body Wash

This invigorating cleanser is packed with extracts and vitamins that moisturize. Coconut-based cleansers and tea tree rid your skin of sweat, oil, and grime. It’s full of natural and certified organic ingredients, including aloe vera, jojoba oil, vitamin E, glycerin, tea tree oil, and peppermint. It’s 97 percent natural, and 83 percent organic.

Brickell claims to be the fastest growing men’s skincare and grooming company in the world, and we see no reason to argue. It’s popular because it just plain works—really, really well.

PROS:

-Vegan, no animal testing, made with premium organic ingredients.

–Includes glycerin, jojoba oil, and aloe vera

CONS:

-Very trendy; don’t be surprised if you realize you suddenly smell like your best friend.

