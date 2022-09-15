Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

1. Best Organic Sports Drink: NOOMA Organic Electrolyte DrinkGet It
NOOMA is a better kind of sports drink. The coconut water base includes natural electrolytes. Although it’s not an energy-providing drink, it contains no added sugar and only 30 calories, so it’s great for short workouts, low-intensity cardio, or quick hiking. There’s also the added benefit of adaptogens from mushrooms, which are good for your brain and cognition.
[$30, 12-pack; drinnknooma.com]
Calories: 30
Carbohydrates: 7 grams
Sodium: 110 mg
Potassium: 340 mg
Magnesium: 20 mg
