Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

2. Best All-Natural Sports Drink: Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut WaterGet It
Harmless Harvest organic coconut water is the most natural sports drink on this list (and about as close as it gets to sipping from a freshly cracked coconut). It’s 100 percent coconut water from Thailand, with natural electrolytes for all-day hydration before, during, or after short workouts.
[$48, 12-pack; harmlessharvest.com]
Calories: 90
Carbohydrates: 23 g
Sodium: 55 mg
Potassium: 812 mg
Magnesium: 29 mg
