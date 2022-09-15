Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

3. Best Low-Sugar Sports Drink with Electrolytes: Gatorade GatorlyteGet It
Gatorade, the folks who created the original sports drink, have released a specialized blend of five electrolytes—providing rapid hydration, less sugar, and nothing artificial —for its newest innovation. Developed by Gatorade’s sports scientists, it’s a better option for longer workouts (over an hour); training in hot, humid environments; and salty sweaters (if you see streaks of salt on your body post-workout, we’re looking at you).
[$28 for a 12 pack; gatorade.com]
Calories: 50
Carbohydrates: 14 g
Sodium: 490 mg
Potassium: 350 mg
Magnesium: 105mg
