Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

4. Best Endurance Training Sports Drink Powder: Momentous FuelGet It
Momentous Fuel is an ideal option for those training over 60 minutes, as it provides a key mix of easy-to-digest carbohydrates for sustained energy as well as key electrolytes to maintain fluid balance and hydration. It also includes beetroot nitrates for an added boost for blood flow and cardiovascular function. Momentous Fuel comes in a convenient, portable, serving pouch to mix up on the go.
[$29.71 for a 12-pack; livemomentous.com]
Calories: 110
Carbohydrates: 28 g
Sodium: 300 mg
Potassium: 160 mg
Magnesium: 30 mg
