Health & Fitness

Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

Two packs of Momentous Fuel drinking powder
7
Courtesy Image 4 / 7

4. Best Endurance Training Sports Drink Powder: Momentous Fuel

Get It

Momentous Fuel is an ideal option for those training over 60 minutes, as it provides a key mix of easy-to-digest carbohydrates for sustained energy as well as key electrolytes to maintain fluid balance and hydration. It also includes beetroot nitrates for an added boost for blood flow and cardiovascular function. Momentous Fuel comes in a convenient, portable, serving pouch to mix up on the go.

[$29.71 for a 12-pack; livemomentous.com]

 

Calories: 110

Carbohydrates: 28 g

Sodium: 300 mg

Potassium: 160 mg

Magnesium: 30 mg

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness