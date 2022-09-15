Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

5. Best Sports Drink for Weight Loss: Propel Electrolyte WaterGet It
Searching for a hydrating electrolyte beverage without any added calories or sugar? Here’s your drink. Propel is deal for casual hydration throughout the day or for light workouts. It contains zero calories while offering key electrolytes as well as B vitamins, and antioxidants Vitamin C, and E.
[$10 for a 6-pack; propelwater.com]
Calories: 0
Carbohydrates: 0 g
Sodium: 270 mg
Potassium: 70 mg
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top