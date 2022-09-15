Health & Fitness

Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

Three packets of LMNT Electrolyte Powder
7
Courtesy Image 6 / 7

6. Best Electrolyte Powder: LMNT

Get It

LMNT had a mission to create the best electrolyte product that actually contained the right amount of electrolytes. Each packet contains zero-sugar, which means you can add it to your favorite carbohydrate drink if you’re gearing up for a long workout. You can also use it to provide the necessary electrolytes needed during a low intensity or recovery day.

[$45 for a 30 pack; drinklmnt.com]

Calories: 10 

Carbohydrates: 2 g

Sodium: 1,000 mg

Potassium: 200 mg

Magnesium: 60 mg

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness