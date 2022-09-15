Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

6. Best Electrolyte Powder: LMNTGet It
LMNT had a mission to create the best electrolyte product that actually contained the right amount of electrolytes. Each packet contains zero-sugar, which means you can add it to your favorite carbohydrate drink if you’re gearing up for a long workout. You can also use it to provide the necessary electrolytes needed during a low intensity or recovery day.
[$45 for a 30 pack; drinklmnt.com]
Calories: 10
Carbohydrates: 2 g
Sodium: 1,000 mg
Potassium: 200 mg
Magnesium: 60 mg
