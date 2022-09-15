Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

7. Best Electrolyte Concentrate: The Right StuffGet It
Looking for serious hydration? The Right Stuff is NASA developed and tested. Yep, that’s right—as the name implies, this product was tested by NASA for athletes and astronauts. The Right Stuff is a liquid electrolyte concentrate that has proven to be effective in controlled clinical environments on Earth while having been used by astronauts in space for over a decade.
[$28 for a 10-pouch box; therightstuff-usa.com]
Calories: 10
Carbohydrates: 3 g
Sodium: 1,780 mg
Chloride: 1,379 mg
Potassium: <10 mg
Magnesium: 0 mg
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top