The 9 Supplements You Need When Going Keto

Are you trying the hottest nutrition and weight loss craze? The ketogenic diet is everywhere these days, particularly among athletes who want to slim down while bulking up. But the fat-rich keto diet is rather restrictive; there are a lot of foods you can’t eat. If you’re on the keto diet, you need to take keto supplements to replace the nutrients from foods like carbs and dairy that you can’t eat anymore. So we rounded up a list of the best keto supplements.

In addition to replacing those lost nutrients, transitioning to the keto diet takes a toll on your body. Many dieters experience symptoms of the “keto flu,” like headaches and fatigue. The high-fat diet can be tough on the digestive system, too, resulting in diarrhea, nausea, and bloating.

Once they achieve ketosis, where the body is burning fat rather than carbs for energy, most ketogenic dieters leave these symptoms behind. Not only does the body get used to the new diet after four to six weeks, by that time most new keto devotees have begun to supplement their nutrition.

Supplements can range from nutrient replacements, to performance and energy boosters and electrolytes, to replacing lost vitamins and minerals. Some help the gastrointestinal system digest the fat-rich diet, while others can increase the rate at which the body burns fat. There’s even a supplement to boost ketones beyond what the body itself can produce. This will speed the path toward ketosis and make it easier for you to get keto and stay keto.

If you’re trying to lose weight, bulk up, or just eat and live smarter, the ketogenic diet can help. But be sure to supplement with one or more of the keto supplements below.