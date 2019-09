Digestive Enzymes GET IT!

Since the keto diet is so heavy on fats, some people experience unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms like bloating, nausea, and diarrhea as they transition to ketosis.

This digestive supplement contains both protease and lipase, which help break down protein and fat.

