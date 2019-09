MCT Oil GET IT!

Sports Research MCT Oil

MCT oil provides a concentrated dose of medium-chain triglycerides (fatty acids), which can up your fat intake more quickly andincrease ketone levels. It can help weight loss, too, by increasing feelings of fullness.

With no aroma or flavor, more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this stuff.

