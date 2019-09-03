The 9 Supplements You Need When Going Keto

Omega 3 Fish Oil GET IT!

Dr. Tobias Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil

Omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA have been proven to reduce inflammation, lower the risk of heart disease, and work to prevent mental decline. They are particularly beneficial for people on the high-fat ketogenic diet, because they help maintain a healthy omega-3 to omega-6 ratio.

This supp has the perfect ratio of EPA to DHA to work together to help your body absorb Omega 3, so you get the most out of every dose.

