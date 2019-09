Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer GET IT!

Extra thick, latex-free neoprene ensres this waist trainer won’t slip and slide as you workout. It also comes with a free sample of Sweet Sweat Gel, which targets “slow-to-respond” areas that need a bit more than just exercise to get going.

Get It: Pick up the Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer (starting at $19) at Amazon.