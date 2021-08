MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder GET IT!

Are you a chocolate fiend? Then you need this protein powder that has 25 grams of protein per serving to get you nice and loaded before and after a workout. Drinking this down is like a treat for yourself that can’t be beat.

Best For: Chocolate Flavor

Get It: Pick up the MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder ($40) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!