Best Teeth Whitening Kits: Top 3 Teeth Whitening Products of 2021

Are you on a quest for brighter, whiter teeth? If so, you’ve come to the right place. You can get teeth-whitening goods nearly everywhere, from the drugstore to big-box stores, so it can become difficult to know who you can trust and who should be avoided.

Not all of us have the time nor can we afford trips to the dentist’s office for whitening treatments. This is where we come in. We’ve picked the three best teeth whitening kits around to help you get teeth worthy of a magazine cover. Keep reading to discover where and how to get these kits.

Top 3 Best Teeth Whitening Kits:

#1. SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit – Best Overall & Editor’s Choice

Brand Overview

SNOW is a teeth whitening kit that is just perfect for people with sensitive teeth. Over 500,000 customers and even a few celebrities have found SNOW to be helpful in getting their teeth looking their best, all without having to set foot in a dentist’s office.

You can whiten your teeth in just a few minutes per day – yes, it really is that easy. You can even get the kit shipped to you if you live outside of the US. Their Arizona-based offices are glad to ship to over 160 countries so that the whole world can smile brightly.

Pros

No dental visits or prescription necessary

Perfect for people with sensitive teeth as nearly ZERO sensitivity is reported

Proprietary tech is recommended by dentists

Wireless treatment kits are available

Cons

Customers noted it was hard to cover the back teeth

Features

The whitening kit will work on teeth of all kinds, according to the website. So, if you have sensitive teeth, gaps, bridges, veneers, braces, or crowns, feel free to buy this and check it out.

The serum is made in such a way that leaves out the chemicals you often find in other teeth-whitening products, making it great for people with sensitive teeth.

The method of whitening is straightforward and painless. It employs a whitening serum as well as a mouthpiece equipped with an LED light to make it happen. And it takes just 21 minutes per day for 21 days to get results.

Want to know what the process looks like? We will explain it all now.

Your kit includes a whitening gel serum that you will brush onto your teeth, complete with an LED light mouthpiece.

At this time, you probably would like to know what the cost is for something like this. It’s $200 for the all-in-one kit, but we found that the company loves to host sales, meaning there’s a good chance you can get this kit for cheaper in some way. Plus, you can take a quiz to get a coupon and figure out what teeth whitening products are right for you.

Your kit will include not only the gel serum and the mouthpiece, but also three serum wands and an extra-strength whitening serum wand. In terms of its effectiveness, the kit does a great job of removing moderate teeth stains.

This is not to say that those of you with heavy stains won’t see results, because you will, but they probably won’t be as good as an occasional coffee drinker or non-smoker, for example.

You will likely see results in a matter of days, as many customers reported noticing their teeth getting whiter. At the end of your 21 days, your teeth will likely be a couple of shades whiter than before you started the treatment, especially if you have darker shades of teeth.

Another thing we liked was the lack of pain. Earlier we mentioned the serum is made without the harsh chemicals found in other treatments, and customers didn’t complain of pain at all in their reviews.

Now onto the actual usage of the device. Powering up the LED light mouthpiece is easy to do, and you can do it via your smartphone. Then you place it into your mouth and allow it to run for 21 minutes. Once that is complete, you will rinse and dry the mouthguard and set it aside for your next treatment.

It’s a fairly comfortable piece to wear during treatment, but you should keep a tissue or paper towel nearby in case you salivate. The LED light device is crafted to be “universal,” and that could lead to saliva building up due to devices that are too large for the wearer’s mouth. It’s not a big deal and you do get used to it, but just be ready to clean up in case you dribble a bit.

If you will be traveling, the items are compact and easy to store inside your makeup bag or duffel. It is very portable and convenient to use even when you’re on the go.

So, what’s the bottom line? With daily use and consistency in your treatments, you are bound to see some results quickly. SNOW is good for moderate coffee/tea/wine drinkers who would like to keep their teeth stains at bay. The mouthpiece is great for people with various dental work and is actually pretty comfortable to wear. The only maintenance you have to do on this device is keeping it neat and clean. This is one you should definitely check out if your goal is whiter teeth.

Customer Experience

We took these reviews right from SNOW’s website and paraphrased them:

“This product is awesome. It works after just a few weeks and you will see results. I plan to use it consistently!” – Rachelynn G.

“This system is amazing. I’ve recommended it to all my friends. I’ve tried professional trays from the dentist, but this worked better and is cheaper!” – Kim C.

“I was hesitant at first because of the price, but this is so worth it. I have whiter teeth after just four uses. I will use it 3 times a week.” – Ai

#2. Smile Brilliant Teeth Whitening System – Best For Sensitive Teeth

Brand Overview

Smile Brilliant is a company devoted to helping us coffee lovers keep our teeth looking as pretty as a pearl. They sell not only whitening tools but also night guards, water flossers, and brushes, too.

They’re a trustworthy company devoted to the beautification of your teeth. Their process is backed by dentists all across America since it is recommended more than any other procedure.

The whitening trays are USA-made and will whiten your teeth fast. If you’re ready to get a brighter smile in record time, read on.

Pros

Very easy to create your tray all by yourself, and you might actually enjoy the process

Customer service is friendly, prompt, and very knowledgeable about the product

Desensitizing gel (and a desensitizing package) is available for those with sensitive teeth

Results are top-notch, and you can do your normal daily activities while wearing the tray

Cons

Some customers complained that the whitening gel caused burns on their gums

Features

The first thing we liked about Smile Brilliant is that it was created by actual dental professionals. Betty Shah, the creator, is a “tea and coffee drinker,” who has spent 30 years in the dental profession. She’s the president and founder.

Under her is a team of dental experts, who realized that by having customers create their own whitening impressions, they could bring the cost down and thus bring the service to people everywhere.

Here’s how it works: You will get your kit, and then you will follow the instructions included to help you create the dental impressions for the custom-built trays. This is done using two molding putties you mix together.

Once that is complete, you will put the putty into the mold tray and take a bite down. (And yes, extra putty is included in case you mess up!) You will then cure them overnight.

After that, you mail it back, and then a short while later, you will get your custom tray. The trays include a whitening gel that coats your teeth evenly as you wear them. They’re pretty easy to figure out with the included instruction booklet, but the customer service is always there for you and they are so pleasant to talk to if you have questions or concerns.

In the second kit you will find 4 syringes of the whitening gel, and 3 of the desensitizing gel. It takes about 3 syringes total to get your full results, so the kit has all you need plus one extra.

You will apply this gel to your trays and then to your teeth. You can wear the trays for up to three hours, so might as well do them while you’re working or just cleaning around the house.

One thing we noted was that decalcification marks could show up on your teeth, but they usually go away after a short while. So don’t worry if you notice this.

At this time, you are probably wondering what such a service might cost. The price you pay is dependent on the kit you choose.

The T9 System is for heavily stained teeth and costs $169. It’s good for people with little sensitivity. This kit is for regular wine, tea, and coffee drinkers. It’s good for an international clientele, too.

The T6 is for non-sensitive users and for those with average-stained teeth. It is for semi-regular coffee, wine, and tea drinkers. This will cost $159 a month.

The T3 is another non-sensitive option. It is for people who do not drink coffee, wine, or tea regularly. This is for non-smokers. It will cost $149 for this package.

Now onto our sensitive teeth options:

The T9 Sensitive System is for people with deeply stained teeth. This is for smokers or people whose teeth have been stained due to medication as a child. It is for people who drink wine, tea, and coffee regularly. This is ideal for an international clientele, too. The price for this package is $189.

The T6 Sensitive System is for average-stained teeth. The ideal client has some sensitivity to cold drinks/foods or cannot use teeth whiteners because they make their teeth ache. They drink wine, tea, and coffee semi-regularly. This package is $179.

The T3 Sensitive System is for lightly stained teeth, and it is for people who may have whitened in the past but have experienced sensitivity or are naturally sensitive to cold drinks/foods. They do not regularly drink tea, coffee, wine, nor do they smoke. The price for this package is $159.

Regardless of the package you purchase, you can count on a quality handmade tray by dental lab techs, made in the USA. Every box includes a tray made by a professional lab tech, custom-fit teeth whitening trays, 2 impression trays, 3 containers of impression material, and postage.

Customer Experience

Customers had wonderful things to say about the Smile Brilliant experience. These reviews are paraphrased, but we encourage you to go to the website and read them for yourself.

“I’ve used teeth whitening strips a lot but had trouble getting ALL my teeth white with those teeth whitening strips. I learned about your product via YouTube. I am amazed…!” – Fernanda

“After reading the reviews, I decided to give you a chance, and Smile Brilliant is legit. Their service was polite. The trays and gel arrived before the estimated date. This was my first time using teeth whitening products, and I am not disappointed.” – Jose

“I am an avid flosser/brusher, but I always drink coffee every morning. I never realized how dark my teeth were until I started using your custom trays. Many friends ask me about my teeth, and I am glad to recommend Smile Brilliant to everyone!” – Hannah

#3. BrightByte – Best Teeth Whitening Aligner Cleanser

Brand Overview

So, you have to straighten your teeth. What if you could have a doctor-approved teeth whitening kit that was also part of your aligner? With Byte, this is completely possible using their BrightByte foam cleanser.

Byte is a company that is revolutionizing the world of teeth alignment, and best of all, it’s available right over the internet with no need to go to a dentist or doctor’s office. Let’s explore the exciting features:

Pros

Lifetime guarantee on the results of your aligner and retainer

Plenty of extras such as teeth whitening and the first set of retainers included in your package

Backed by the knowledge of licensed orthodontists, dentists, and doctors

Included with your order is HyperByte, which helps reduce the treatment time

You can choose between all-day aligners or night-time aligners

Cons

If you go with the monthly payment plan, you will pay interest, and this will cause you to pay more than if you paid in cash

This is only OK for moderate/mild alignment issues

Features

First and foremost, we can trust Byte because the network of professionals includes over 200 orthodontists, doctors, and dentists all licensed for practice in the United States. They will help you from start to finish.

And they don’t give Byte to just anyone – the professionals will determine if you are a candidate for teledentistry and for the product through a comprehensive screening process. So, rest assured. They aren’t out to get your money, but to provide quality goods to people who will benefit.

At this time, you may be wondering how Byte works. When you open your package for the first time, you will find clear, virtually invisible aligners. The aligners are placed on your teeth, and over time, the teeth are moved into the correct position which gives you a straight and neat smile.

The great thing about Byte is that they work on your teeth faster than competing brands. As the website states, you’re looking at just 2-4 months of wearing time before you achieve the results you want.

The aligners are quite affordable too, and the whitening foam is included right in your first package. Additional bottles can be purchased for just $30. The foam is pleasant smelling and tasting and offers you fresh breath as it whitens your teeth.

Let’s go over the steps needed to get your own Byte aligner:

First, you will put in a request for a home teeth whitening kit. By mail, you will get the kit. This kit costs $95, but specials occasionally happen, and we’ve seen it for just $30 at some points. Once you have your kit, you will follow the package directions to create an impression of your teeth. Then, you’ll mail it back.

Once it is determined that you are an ideal candidate for Byte, the orthodontists employed by the company will create a treatment plan that is just for you. They use a five-point evaluation called SmileScience to figure out what the best tooth placement is for your facial structure. You will get a very cool 3-D rendering of what your face and smile will look like once the treatment has been completed.

In about five weeks, you will get your aligners shipped to you. You may have to wear your aligners for 22 hours per day, or aligners that work for 10 hours during the night. (It’s based on your preferences). At first, you will probably feel soreness in your mouth, but rest assured that this is normal. It will go away as you get used to the aligners.

At the time of this writing, we saw that the costs were $1895 for the all-day system and $2195 for the at-night aligner system. Byte also partners with insurance companies like Aetna and BlueCross BlueShield to make it even more affordable. You can also use HSA and FSA accounts to pay for it, too.

Keep in mind that, although these prices may seem very high, financing plans are available. And remember, you’re getting quality care so it’s worth it.

Once you’ve completed your treatment plan, which could take anywhere from 2-4 months, you will need to use retainers in order to keep your teeths’ alignment in shape. For those first two weeks, you’re going to wear the retainers 24 hours a day except for drinking and eating.

Once that is over, you will wear them only during bedtime (8 hours a day is what you should aim for). The first set of retainers is included in your cost, but after that, any additional ones will cost $129.

We talked briefly about the cost, but let’s go into more detail.

The cost for the starter treatment plan is $1895 and will include your consultation, HyperByte, a bottle of BrightByte, which whitens the teeth, and your very first retainer set.

On the other hand, you may choose BytePay, which is the financing program offered by the company. You first make a down payment of $349 and then afterward it will cost $83 a month for 29 months. This total cost comes out to $2756.

Customer Experience

Customers are absolutely raving about the great experience they had with Byte. We paraphrase these reviews for brevity, but please go read about them on the Byte site for yourself.

“I had a wonderful experience with the company and the aligners. Everything worked as stated and I loved that their customer service was efficient and friendly.” – Jessica B.

“Everything is done virtually, and before I committed to the plan, they sent me an image of what the results would look like. The process is so short and so convenient! The aligners can’t be seen at all. I had no speech issues, either!” – Laurie G.

“I just began week 3 and I can already see a change in my teeth.” – Daisy M.

FAQs About Teeth Whitening Kits

Q. Should I Get My Teeth Cleaned Before I Start Whitening?

It’s not a bad idea. Teeth whitening treatments work best on teeth that are plaque-free and tartar-free. By keeping current on your teeth cleanings, you can enjoy better results from your whitening treatments.

So, make sure that you make regular dental visits part of your self-care routine and get them completed before you begin your teeth whitening.

Q. Does Teeth Whitening Feel Painful?

Sometimes, yes. Teeth whitening can cause your teeth and gums to feel sensitive. Some people will feel very little or almost no sensitivity, while others will have to purchase kits designed for sensitive teeth in order to avoid pain.

If you have concerns, it’s always a good idea to talk to your dentist or speak with the consultants selling the product for an expert opinion.

Q. Can I Use These After I Have My Wisdom Teeth Out?

You will want to ask your surgeon first before you use any of these devices to ensure your safety. In the case of Byte, you will want to wait six weeks before you start using the aligners.

They allow you to begin treatment sooner, but only with a signed release form from the office where the procedure was performed. Regardless of the device you choose, talk to your surgeon first.

Q. I Have Tetracycline Teeth (Teeth with Grayish Stains). Will These Teeth Whitening Products Work?

Tetracycline is hard to whiten. The results will vary, and they are not guaranteed for teeth like this. If you’ve already bleached using another brand, and you didn’t get the results you wanted, it’s likely these devices won’t improve the outcome, either.

Whitening tetracycline teeth may lead to uneven whitening, or horizontal tetracycline lines to show themselves even more prominently. However, some customers experience lighter teeth and are happy with their results. We advise tetracycline-affected customers to speak with their dentists first to discuss options for whitening their teeth.

Q. During the Whitening Process, I Noticed That My Gums Were Burning and That Several Parts of My Gums Turned White. What Happened?

The trays were covering the area that included your gums, OR the trays were overfilled. A small drop of the whitening serum in each tray corner is one such way to prevent this.

Your gums should return back to normal in just a few hours. Do not whiten until the gums are healed. Do not consume spicy/hot foods.

According to the SmileBrilliant website, whitening your teeth won’t lead to any permanent gum damage. But temporary irritation of the gums is just one of the risk factors that come with any professional teeth whitening. Gum or soft tissue irritation caused by teeth whitening gel is actually a chemical burn and comparable to a sunburn.

When a chemical burn occurs, you will notice the area turns white, feels a bit sore, and eventually flakes away. It will take, in most cases, 24 hours for the skin to return back to normal.

You can use a warm saltwater rinse to promote healing faster. If you feel a burning sensation, you can also use a small drop of vitamin E and massage it onto your tissue until the irritation goes away.

It could be a good idea to stop using whitening treatments until the tissue heals, but this depends on the severity of the irritation site. So long as the tissue is allowed to completely heal, tissue burns should not reoccur.

There may be rare occasions in which your gums bleed after irritation. If this is the case, consult your dentist immediately. You should stop all whitening treatments as well. Gum bleeding typically means gum disease and requires immediate attention from a dentist.

Q. How Can I Prevent the Gum Irritation That Comes with Whitening?

Because carbamide peroxide and hydrogen peroxide are present in the whitening gels, these chemical burns can occur whether you’re whitening your teeth at home or at the dentist’s office.

To minimize the risk of chemical burns when using your trays, make sure you wipe off any excess gel from your gum tissue with a cotton-tip swab.

In the future, you may wish to use fewer gel or whitening strips when doing your treatments. It’s important to use a quality, custom-fitted whitening tray so that you minimize soft tissue irritation.

Q. Why Do Teeth Become Darker, Yellow, or Change Color?

The internal portion of our teeth does this naturally as we get older. Actions such as smoking, coffee drinking, wine drinking, or tea drinking also contribute to staining. There are also some medications that may discolor your teeth. As a result, it is important to visit your dentist for regular cleanings before whitening your teeth instead of just using home teeth whitening remedies.

Q. What Is the Difference Between Whitening and Bleaching?

People often use the terms whitening and bleaching interchangeably. But there is a difference. Whitening is the broad term that covers all actions taken to get your teeth whiter, while the bleaching is just one method of whitening.

Teeth may be whitened by removing stains using prophy paste or toothpaste, or by a bleaching process that uses chemicals to penetrate dentine and enamel. There are also peroxide-based whitening methods available that use a redox chemical reaction in order to remove stains.

Q. Will Teeth Whitening Treatments Affect My Dental Restorations?

The good news is, no. Dental restorations such as fillings, veneers, and crowns are all crafted of material that is extremely high-quality and made to withstand years of wear and tear. These are also stain-resistant materials, so bleaching agents in teeth whitening treatments should not affect them.

Do keep in mind that if you plan on getting crowns or veneers, they will be made to match your tooth color. If you would like to get crowns or veneers after a teeth whitening treatment, it’s important to give your teeth time to stabilize. This way the crowns or veneers will perfectly match the new and brighter shade of teeth.

Conclusion: Which Teeth Whitening Kit Should You Buy?

Thank you for taking the time to read about the teeth whitening products. You can treat yourself to a whiter, brighter grin, and, best of all, you can do it right in your own home. For those of you who would like to straighten your teeth, you can do so using the Byte system and the best part is that nobody has to know you are wearing them.

There is truly something for everyone on this list. However, we have selected the SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit as the best among them all. These treatments can be done anywhere you are, and you will be amazed at how well the results turn out. Go read others’ reviews and see for yourself how easy it is to get your smile in order!

