This Charcoal Powder Drastically Whitens Teeth Without Any Chemicals

There are a zillion teeth-whitening products on the market. While we’d all like to have whiter teeth, the choice can be overwhelming. How do you dig through all the jargon and find out what really works? The best way to find out what really works is to take the advice of people who’ve spent their hard-earned money on a product, and still swear by it. When it comes to teeth-whitening products, Nearly 20,000 Amazon reviewers agree: Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder works.

It’s all-natural, with no chemicals, bleach, or peroxide. Activated charcoal, used regularly, helps remove stains on your teeth. And the best part is, right now it’s an astounding 34 percent off.

Derived from the coconuts (!), Active Wow activated charcoal is totally safe to use on your teeth, and it’s easy on the gums, too. If you’re not a fan of dental-grade whitening peroxides, or if you’re trying to keep things as natural and healthy as possible, this is the way to go. Active Wow charcoal whitens your teeth over time, helping remove stains from coffee, wine, cigarettes, and more.

Just brush it on as you’d normally brush your teeth. Organic coconut activated food-grade charcoal powder pulls stains off your teeth. Charcoal, when activated, turns into a powerhouse of porous material that sucks in impurities from the environment around it, so the porous surface of activated charcoal attracts unwanted material from your teeth, sort of like a magnet, and holds it in its pores. Your teeth get cleaner, naturally.

Active Wow also contains Bentonite, which is great for the remineralizing your teeth due to its high mineral content. It also absorbs toxins naturally, and is easy on your gums. Orange Seed Oil helps smooth your teeth whitening experience. It has numerous anti-inflammatory and antiseptic qualities, purifying and detoxifying your pearly whites until they’re, well, pearly white again.

Customers typically see visible results in as little as two treatments, but everyone’s starting point is different, so results will vary depending upon usage. Active Wow is gentle and natural enough to be used twice per day for consecutive days until your desired whitening is achieved. once your teeth have achieved desired whiteness, use it on occasionally to keep your teeth white.

But don’t believe us, and definitely don’t believe the advertisers, believe the nearly 20,000 people who have purchased and reviewed Active Wow on Amazon and bestowed it a 4.2-star rating. 82 percent of all reviewers rate Active Wow either 4 or 5 stars—so it clearly works for the vast majority of people who purchased and used it. That’s indisputable.

There are four flavors/colors: Natural (yes, that’s black); Peppermint, Spearmint, and Vanilla Mint. They’re all on sale right now at Amazon for just $20 (normally $30) for a 20g jar.

So try Active Wow today. The only thing you have to lose is your yellow teeth.

GET IT: Pick up Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder ($20; regularly $30) at Amazon. Be sure to use the coupon for an additional $2 off!