Best Testosterone Boosters for Men in 2022

Have a low sex drive, love handles, or a hairline that’s receding faster than the tide’s going out? If you’ve experienced any of these issues, you could be suffering dwindling testosterone levels.

Declining testosterone levels are not unusual. After early adulthood, it’s natural for testosterone levels to drop slightly each year. However, testosterone plays a key role in numerous aspects of the human body including:

Muscle mass and bone density

Development of facial and body hair

Sex drive and erectile dysfunction

Development of secondary sex characteristics, like testicle and penis growth

Mood and quality of life

Verbal memory and cognition

So, if you suspect your testosterone levels are decreasing, there can be some pretty undesirable effects. But there are ways of boosting your testosterone levels that can be purchased legally.

Testosterone boosting supplements can be used to increase testosterone and testosterone-related hormones in your body. Some testosterone boosters also work by blocking estrogen, the female sex hormone. If you just need a gentle lift in T levels there are many natural testosterone boosters that are herbal blends that can be bought in health and wellness stores.

There are several reasons why a person may use testosterone boosting supplements, such as to boost gains in building muscle and/or bodybuilding, to increase sex drive and improve sexual performance, to increase energy levels, to improve mood, to feel younger and treat primary hypergonadism.

These testosterone boosters are not miracle cures — as you age your testosterone levels will continue to drop — however, they can help maintain your levels.

So, if you’re struggling to make gains at the gym, finding yourself low in energy and motivation, having difficulties in focusing at work or lacking enthusiasm in the bedroom, you might want to check out our list of best testosterone boosters.

Keep in mind, though, that if your symptoms are severe or you’re concerned about your testosterone levels, it’s advised that you visit your doctor as you may need a prescription testosterone booster or treatment for the underlying cause of low testosterone.

Best Testosterone Boosters in 2022

These are some of the best testosterone boosters on the market today.

Best for Erectile Dysfunction: Hims Sildenafil

Pros:

Generic form of viagra

Flexible dosage

Quick acting

FDA-approved

Affordable treatment for erectile dysfunction

Free shipping, if prescribed

Cons:

Only available with a prescription

If you’re having issues with erectile dysfunction, but find Viagra to be too expensive, you may want to consider Sildenafil. The generic version of Viagra provides all the benefits of the famous “little blue pill” but at just 10% of the price. Better sex at a much lower cost.

Sildenafil is FDA-approved, contains the same active ingredient as Viagra, and is clinically proven to successfully treat erectile dysfunction. There are flexible dosage options depending on your needs with 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg pills available.

These erectile dysfunction pills don’t need to be taken every day. They take around 30 minutes to kick in, so it’s suggested that you take Sildenafil on an empty stomach around an hour before you plan on having sex.

The oral medication for erectile dysfunction works by suppressing an enzyme called PDE5. This allows blood to flow more freely through the body, including to the penis. More blood flow to the penis will help maintain more satisfying erections once you’re sexually aroused.

You may experience some side effects with this generic version of Viagra such as headaches, stuffy nose, sleep disturbances, lightheadedness, flushing, back pain, and upset stomach. However, your medical provider will be able to mitigate these side effects if you experience them.

Best Herbal Testosterone Booster: Akasha Naturals Male Virility

Pros:

All natural ingredients

Supports endocrine gland function and testosterone production

No artificial colors or flavors

30 servings per bottle

Affordable

Cons:

Only one flavor

Male Virility from Akasha Naturals is a powerful herbal supplement that supports endocrine gland function, as well as testosterone production and availability.

This natural testosterone booster contains a high concentration of Tribulus seed extract which is known to increase testosterone levels by increasing the production of luteinizing hormone by the anterior pituitary glands. Increased levels of luteinizing hormone stimulate boosted secretion of sex steroids, including testosterone, by the gonads.

The oral tincture combines therapeutic herbs such as wild oats and saw palmetto, which can help maximize the use of testosterone and prevent the conversion of the hormone to DHT (dihydrotestosterone), meaning more is available for the body to use.

But that’s not all. Epimedium and L-Arginine support nitric oxide production, which helps your body dilate and constrict blood vessels for improved blood pressure and physical performance. Finally, Yohimbine is a herb that is linked to an improved libido and sexual function.

Best Supplement for Men Over 40: Pure Essence ProstateEssence

Pros:

Promotes prostate health

Supports lean muscle mass and sexual performance

Evidence-backed ingredients

Extensive third-party tested for purity and potency

90-day, 100% guarantee

Cons:

More expensive than some other supplements on this list

ProstateEssence from Pure Essence is a dietary supplement formulated to support healthy prostate function, urinary health, and healthy inflammatory response. Additionally, when 2 capsules are taken daily with food and water, they could also support lean muscle mass, and boost libido and sexual performance.

The primary active ingredient of ProstateEssence is Beta-sitosterol extracted from pine bark, which has been extensively researched for its therapeutic benefits. Beta-sitosterol inhibits the production of an enzyme called 5-alpha reductase, which causes free testosterone to be converted to DHT. Increased levels of DHT are associated with prostate enlargement, male pattern baldness, reduced libido, and the “middle-aged spread”.

Each capsule contains 180mg of natural beta-sitosterol, as well as vitamins, minerals, and a blend of herbal extracts that provide holistic support for a healthy prostate and smooth, painless urination. Additional beneficial natural ingredients in the natural supplement include zinc, vitamin D, selenium, and red peony extract.

Pure Essence is committed to producing pure and safe supplements. Every ingredient is carefully sourced and must be backed by science. Furthermore, each batch of the entire product line is triple-tested for potency and purity to ensure it is free from heavy metals and other toxins.

Best for Strength: ONNIT Total Strength + Performance

Pros:

Blend of natural performance-boosting ingredients

Clinically proven results

Tested for athlete-assurance (aka you won’t get popped)

Gluten-free and vegan-friendly

Soy, dairy and caffeine-free

Cons:

Only one flavor

Total Strength + Performance from ONNIT features a blend of adaptogens, vitamins and other carefully selected ingredients designed to promote physical performance. The testosterone booster is formulated to improve power and strength, ideal for gym-goers and athletes. Simply mix two scoops with 8 ounces of water 30 minutes before your workout, and another 1 or 2 scoops afterward to feel the benefits on your performance and recovery.

This dietary supplement has been clinically proven to boost performance. A double-blind study at Florida State University found that athletes taking Total Strength and Performance for four weeks had greater gains on their maximum lifts in the squat, deadlift and bench press when compared to the placebo group.

These results are thanks to the powerful blend of ingredients that are designed to optimize athletic performance by supporting the hormones and neurotransmitters that fuel muscle contractions. Evidence-backed ingredients in this testosterone-boosting supplement include:

Nettle root extract: Research indicates that nettle root extract supports the body in optimizing the levels of androgens including free testosterone and DHT. It may also help aid recovery.

Research indicates that nettle root extract supports the body in optimizing the levels of androgens including free testosterone and DHT. It may also help aid recovery. Luteolin: Found naturally in lemons, peppermint, oregano, and some other herbs, luteolin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Perhaps more importantly, the plant extract has reported anti-estrogenic effects, which help the body’s androgens to shift towards optimal testosterone production.

Found naturally in lemons, peppermint, oregano, and some other herbs, luteolin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Perhaps more importantly, the plant extract has reported anti-estrogenic effects, which help the body’s androgens to shift towards optimal testosterone production. Longjack root extract: A flowering plant, native to Indonesia, Longjack is rich in quassinoids, which are often used in energy drinks. Plus, Longjack has long been shown to help the body restore and maintain optimal testosterone levels in men as they age.

A flowering plant, native to Indonesia, Longjack is rich in quassinoids, which are often used in energy drinks. Plus, Longjack has long been shown to help the body restore and maintain optimal testosterone levels in men as they age. Mucuna pruriens seed extract: Seeds from this tropical shrub help support the dopamine system in the brain and increased dopamine is linked to an increase in the human growth response. This could account for the increase in testosterone production that has been linked to the seed extract.

Serious athletes don’t need to worry about banned substances. Each batch of ONNIT products is third-party tested by Informed Sport to verify it’s free of banned substances before it’s released for sale.

How We Picked Our Winners

The FDA doesn’t regulate testosterone supplements, which means that supplements can vary widely in terms of dosage, purity, and quality. Therefore, it was really important that we carefully evaluated each testosterone booster considered to ensure that they met our strict requirements in terms of quality, transparency, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

Safety

When choosing supplements for our list, ensuring that they were safe for our readers was our top priority. Therefore, we only considered brands that disclosed their ingredients, followed proper manufacturing practices and were clear if their testosterone booster had potential side effects. Furthermore, we favored testosterone supplements that are third-party tested for potency and purity.

Evidence-supported ingredients

There are thousands of supplements on the market promising to support healthy testosterone levels and improve performance. As a way of narrowing our list down, we looked for products that feature high concentrations of evidence-supported ingredients. Also, when it came to ingredients, we favored products with all-natural formulations, free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Pricing

We only chose testosterone boosters that were affordable and therefore, within the majority of most people’s budget. We do want to emphasize that we didn’t just select the cheapest testosterone boosters. All the products on our list differ in price, but we ensured that they each offered good value for money.

Brand Reputation

It goes without saying that the best testosterone boosters come from the best brands. All the brands we included have a good reputation in the supplement market and are proven to care about their customers.

Customer Reviews

The best way to learn about how effective a testosterone booster is, is to look at reviews from verified customers. We made sure every product we featured had primarily positive reviews, which claim that the supplement works as intended with minimal side effects.

How to Choose Testosterone Boosters

There are several key factors to consider when choosing dietary supplements to increase your testosterone levels:

Ingredients: When it comes to ingredients, some ingredients are more effective than others at stimulating natural testosterone production. Be sure to choose supplements that include evidence-backed ingredients, such as vitamin D, zinc and ashwagandha.

When it comes to ingredients, some ingredients are more effective than others at stimulating natural testosterone production. Be sure to choose supplements that include evidence-backed ingredients, such as vitamin D, zinc and ashwagandha. Dosage: Check the listed ingredients carefully to ensure that the dosages have been shown to be safe and effective to boost testosterone levels. If in doubt, start with a lower dosage to help you avoid potential side effects. You can increase the dosage in the future if needed.

Check the listed ingredients carefully to ensure that the dosages have been shown to be safe and effective to boost testosterone levels. If in doubt, start with a lower dosage to help you avoid potential side effects. You can increase the dosage in the future if needed. Quality: Look for testosterone supplements that are made by trustworthy companies that follow current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) set by the FDA. Plus, where possible stick to brands that disclose the source of their ingredients and are third-party tested for potency and purity.

Look for testosterone supplements that are made by trustworthy companies that follow current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) set by the FDA. Plus, where possible stick to brands that disclose the source of their ingredients and are third-party tested for potency and purity. Cost: While you shouldn’t choose the cheapest testosterone booster you can find, you should be getting value for money. Check with customer reviews to ensure that the quality of the supplement matches the price.

When buying testosterone boosters, only do so from official websites of reputable brick-and-mortar stores, as there are a lot of fakes on the market that not only are unlikely to work, but also may contain harmful ingredients.

Benefits of Using Testosterone Boosters

What’s important to remember is that if you have normal testosterone levels, taking a testosterone booster may not result in any additional benefits. If your testosterone levels are below the normal range, you may experience the following benefits:

Increased Muscle Mass

Testosterone is linked to increased muscle mass and less fat, helping to control weight and maintain energy levels. Studies show that in men with decreased testosterone levels, taking testosterone supplements can increase muscle strength and size while decreasing fat mass. However, these benefits are most likely to occur when testosterone supplements are combined with strength training, diet, and exercise.

Stronger Bones

Testosterone is key in maintaining bone mineral density. As we age and testosterone levels drop, the risk of weak bones and osteoporosis increases. Research indicates that bone density increases with testosterone supplementation. Strong bones help support your muscles, for improved athletic performance.

Improved Heart Health

Low testosterone levels are associated with an increased risk of a variety of cardiovascular issues. So, can testosterone supplements improve heart health? Scientific research shows mixed results, but a recent study of over 80,000 men with low testosterone found that a return to normal levels were 36% less likely to have a stroke and 24% less likely to suffer a heart attack.

Boosted Sex Drive

Men with higher testosterone typically have a greater sex drive. When testosterone levels drop through aging, so can libido and the ability to maintain an erection. However, erectile dysfunction is often the result of underlying conditions or medications rather than low testosterone levels.

Research shows that testosterone therapy can benefit sexual health and performance, however, there is a maximum testosterone level before there is no further improvement. Therefore, for men with hypergonadism (overproduction of sex hormones), testosterone supplements may not benefit sex drive.

Improved Mood

Lower testosterone levels are associated with lower moods and a poorer quality of life. This can manifest as constant tiredness, low motivation, depression, or increased irritability. These symptoms can be even more pronounced in men with hypogonadism (underproduction or lack of production of sex hormones).

Studies on testosterone therapy and mood show varied results. However, they do indicate that men with hypogonadism experience improved mood and feelings of well-being and reduced irritability and fatigue following testosterone replacement therapy. This shows the potential for testosterone boosters to improve mood in those with low levels of the hormone.

Better Cognitive Function

There is a strong correlation between higher levels of testosterone and improved cognitive functions, such as faster processing speed, and better verbal and spatial memory.

Potential Side Effects

According to the FDA, there is a link between some testosterone boosters, supplements and alternatives, which include:

Acne

Hair loss

Increased aggression

Mood changes and symptoms of depression

Kidney and/or liver damage

Increased risk for cardiovascular disease

As some of these side effects are potentially serious, it’s important that you buy your testosterone boosters from a reputable supplier and stick to the recommended doses.

Furthermore, consult with your doctor or health care provider before starting with testosterone supplementation. This ensures that low testosterone is actually the root cause of your issues at the gym, sexual problems, or lack of focus.

FAQs

Are testosterone boosters safe?

Natural testosterone boosters from trustworthy companies can help you boost your testosterone levels. However, they should only ever be taken as recommended and after consulting with a healthcare professional, who can recommend lifestyle changes that can also help raise your testosterone levels if they are low.

Can testosterone boosters help me lose weight?

Testosterone influences where you store fat. Low testosterone makes it more difficult to lose weight and increases fat distribution around the abdomen, which in turn can increase your risk of heart disease.

This can kick off a vicious cycle. Excessive fat impairs the body’s ability to produce and effectively utilize testosterone, which can further lower testosterone levels. Testosterone boosters can help break this cycle when combined with an active lifestyle and balanced diet.

Can testosterone boosters help me gain muscle?

When testosterone levels fall below normal, muscle mass tends to decline. Testosterone boosters can help reverse this decline, with the most benefits seen when combined with strength training and exercise.

Some may consider taking anabolic steroids to boost testosterone levels and muscle mass, but they can cause serious psychological and physical side effects in users including infertility, shrunken testicles, hair loss, severe acne, menstrual irregularities, and increased risk of prostate cancer, heart attack, stroke, and blood clots.

Can testosterone boosters help with erectile dysfunction?

Testosterone boosters can improve your sex life, by boosting your sex drive, improving energy levels, and making it easier to maintain an erection, but only if your testosterone levels are low.

If you’re boosting your testosterone levels excessively, you may experience unwanted effects on your sexual performance, such as shrinking testicles, a drop in sperm count, the development of breast tissue in men, and even erectile dysfunction.

If you’re struggling with erectile dysfunction, don’t assume it’s down to low testosterone levels. There are numerous everyday factors that can contribute to erectile dysfunction including stress, anxiety, or drinking too much. If erectile dysfunction is happening more often it could be the result of an underlying health condition such as diabetes or narrowing of penis blood vessels. Therefore, it’s important to visit your doctor if you’re experiencing erectile dysfunction regularly.

Testosterone Boosters: In Summary

So, should men take testosterone boosters? While it’s true that testosterone boosters and supplements can be used to maintain optimum levels of the hormone, boosting your levels before taking care of your basic health and well-being is pointless.

Poor lifestyle – such as a bad diet, minimal physical activity, excessive stress, and poor sleep – can mimic the signs of low testosterone and can actually lead to low testosterone. Therefore, improving your lifestyle, by getting active and eating a balanced, nutritious diet, is key otherwise testosterone boosters are likely to have only a minimal effect.

If your testosterone levels are low, you may benefit from a natural testosterone booster. The best testosterone supplements will help maintain optimum testosterone levels as you age, boosting your athletic performance, sex drive, cognitive function, and mood and well-being.