Best THC Gummies: Top 3 Marijuana Edible Brands Of 2021

THC Gummies, namely Delta-8, are the hottest thing around these days. It is becoming increasingly difficult to choose a brand you like that will deliver the results you want. This is where we step in and make it simple for you. We did all the hard work and found the 5 best Delta-8 THC gummies on the market.

Top 5 Best THC Gummies That Are Legal:

Exhale Wellness – Best Overall & Strongest BudPop – Most Potent with Best Flavors Delta EFFEX – Runner’s Up Diamond CBD Chill Plus -Wide Variety 3Chi – Most Popular

#1. Exhale Wellness – Best Overall & Strongest THC Gummies

Brand Overview

A group of organic food industry experts turned cannabis pioneers based in Los Angeles decided to band together, combine their knowledge, and found the brand ExhaleWell.

On their website, you will find a vast selection of Delta-8 goods for sale. They’ve partnered with sustainable hemp farms to produce edibles, smokables, and flowers you are going to love.

They take pride in their brand being organic and plant-based. Their items even contain superfoods, so while you’re enjoying your delta-8 THC gummies, you might be doing your health a favor. There are no artificial colors and flavors, or animal products in any of ExhaleWell’s gummies, making it a top pick for us.

Pros

Delicious fruit flavors in every bottle.

Vegan and gluten-free, with no artificial colors, ingredients, or flavors

Manufactured by farmers who are experienced with organic food production AND who work with Colorado farmers to get the best hemp

Cons

Ingredients not listed on the website for the gummies

Features

Great Taste

These gummies taste utterly amazing, and their fun shapes and sugar-crusted exterior make them a real joy to eat. These are mixed-fruit flavors, so reaching in for one is like a grab bag of fun. You never know which one you’ll end up with. We loved the lemon flavor the best, it was sour and sweet all at once.

Potent

These gummies are high in potency- packing 25mg of delta-8 THC per gummy in each 750mg jar. Newbies are going to want just half a gummy at first, as these are wonderfully strong.

Full Spectrum Delta-8

You will get all the beneficial terpenes, which helps you enjoy the entourage effect.

Subscription Services

You can subscribe to these gummies and enjoy a 25% discount with each monthly purchase.

Two Potencies

You can pick between 750 mg or 1500mg of gummies. The former offers 25mg of Delta-8 per gummy, while the latter offers 50mg.

What Customers Thought

Customers found ExhaleWell to be a great brand, even though they are relatively new to the industry. In their “testimonials” page, you will see clientele raving about how it helped them with pain, anxiety, and more.

We took comfort in them being free of animal products, too. The price is right, and the flavors are varied. You’ll love the feeling of relaxation without the paranoia, and they are perfect for people who’d like to experience a mild high but don’t care to smoke or vape.

#2. BudPop – Most Potent & Best Flavors

Brand Overview

BudPop is another new and emerging brand, but they show great promise for people seeking Delta-8 highs. Their product selection is a bit limited at the moment, but this is a signal of their unwavering commitment to quality. By offering just a few amazing products, they can build a customer base and slowly introduce more.

They have big potential and could be the #1 best Delta-8 brand out there, but they’re currently in the testing phase and are still getting feedback from customers.

We also noticed they have some smokable flowers, so if you’re into smoking, you have to check them out. They have Cookie and Northern Lights currently available.

The items they offer are all incredible. Let’s get into what makes these gummies the best around, rather, a “hidden gem,” in the sea of Delta-8 goods.

Pros

Two great flavors to choose from

Gummies are vegan-friendly

Gummies are packed with terpenes

Taste incredible

Cons

Gummies do contain artificial coloring

Features

Exceptional Taste

The taste of their gummies is incredible and dessert-like. The Blue Dream has echoes of blue raspberries with cream (think of a Creamsicle, only blue raspberry flavored). They are coated in fine sugar, which adds to their fun. Meanwhile, the Strawberry Gelato is like fireworks in your mouth, bursting with fruity flavor and memories of eating strawberry ice cream by the beach.

Potency Guaranteed

At 25 mg per gummy, these will certainly give you a mild body high, so take according to package directions. These gummies are third-party tested for potency, but of course, be sure to respect the dosing instructions and enjoy your high.

Vegan

These gummies are free of gelatin and are safe for vegans to enjoy.

12 Month Shelf Life

You can keep these around for a whole year before it’s time to replace them. What a good, long life for these gummies! (But they taste great and are super effective, so they sure won’t last that long).

What Customers Thought

We absolutely loved the taste of BudPop’s gummies. The gummies start off chewy and soft, and the hemp taste is there but not overwhelmingly so. The price point is also very fair for these gummies.

In a world where we are more wary of germs than ever, the gummies are easy to share with friends in a sanitary way.

The way they are coated in fine sugar makes them reminiscent of gummy worms we used to eat as kids. Put simply, you are going to want them again and again. Grab a snack and enjoy the high.

#3. Delta EFFEX – Best Value

Brand Overview

With a flashy website and photographs of customers enjoying Delta EFFEX, you feel drawn in and excited to see what this stuff is all about. Delta EFFEX puts a big focus on educating their consumers about Delta-8 and what it can do for them.

They also have some information about Delta-10, an emerging cannabinoid that is still being discovered. They are actually one of the first brands to offer it for sale.

Their website is well-designed, but for newcomers it can get a little overwhelming. After all, they have hundreds of items for sale (not just gummy edibles) so if you’re an absolute newcomer to the world of Delta-8, consider heading over to BudPop or ExhaleWell for a curated selection of Delta-8 THC products.

That being said, the company is very transparent in what they do, offering current lab tests for all products for sale on their website. In a single click, you can see all their lab reports, which helps concerned buyers put their minds at ease.

Pros

20mg per gummy = lower potency (good for beginners)

Fun mix of fruit flavors keeps things interesting

Gummies are great for use any time of the day or night; may help you feel focused or help you relax for better sleep

Cons

Gummies are only sold in rainbow packs; cannot purchase individual favorite flavors

Features

Rainbow of Flavors

These gummies are a fun mix of Strawberry, Mango, Blue Razz, Green Apple, and Mystery flavors.

Lower Potency

The gummies are 20mg instead of the 25mg potency we’ve seen with other brands, making them ideal for beginners.

Good Ingredients

Gelatin is used in this mix, so vegans/vegetarians may want to stay away. However, the other ingredients are safe, and the gummies do not contain any weird chemicals or additives you can’t pronounce.

What Customers Thought

Customers rated these very favorably. They are using them for a variety of reasons. Some folks are enjoying them for fun and relaxation, while others are using them for alleviation of anxiety and fear.

One person discussed how they were great for relaxing during car rides, whereas another person stated it helped them enjoy doing daily tasks without the paranoia that comes with Delta-9 THC.

Another stated that microdoses of these gummies, along with CBD oil, helped them avoid migraine headaches and get better sleep.

#4. Diamond CBD Chill Plus – Best Flavor Selection

Brand Overview

Diamond CBD invests a lot of time into the R&D of its hemp-derived items. This, combined with a sense of excellence in customer service, is what earned Diamond a spot on our list today.

They not only provide easy ways to get into contact with the budtenders working there, but behind the scenes, they have hired people that know what to do in terms of producing great Delta-8 goods.

Doctors, scientists, chemists, and, of course, the customer service personnel all work in tandem to bring customers quality Delta-8. They are natural items, non-GMO, and all gummies are made from organic extracts via CO2 extraction.

Pros

Honest and open about farming and extraction processes

CO2 extraction method is used, ensuring purity

Third-party lab-tested and sure to contain just what it indicates on the jar

Great tasting gummies

Cons

Contains gelatin, so vegans/vegetarians will need to seek an alternative

Features

From Scratch Gummies

These diamond CBD chill plus Delta-8 gummies are handmade and have a blend of CBD and Delta-8 for the ultimate relaxation. You’ll enjoy 10mg of each in every gummy.

Full Spectrum Hemp

You will enjoy all the terpenes found in hemp for a maximal effect with these gummies.

Third party lab Tests Readily Available

Transparency is important for a company because it creates trust and credibility. It also gives you confidence that they use quality ingredients and are not selling you subpar products. You can click the lab test link to see for yourself how pure these Delta-8 gummies are.

Variety of Flavors

The Sunshine Mix was our favorite, but you can purchase individual flavors such as Blueberry, Mango, Watermelon, and others. Or you can stick with the “original” if you’d like to keep it simple.

What Customers Thought

Customers thoroughly enjoyed the Chill Plus gummies. They noted relief from chronic pain, an easier time falling asleep, and enjoyed the high they got from the Delta-8 THC gummies.

Some users reported stacking them, however we don’t recommend this. Nonetheless, if you know your tolerance level and wish to seek something with higher potency, you could give it a try. With a 4.5-star rating on their store, you can be sure you’re getting something great with Chill Plus.

#5. 3Chi – Most Popular

Brand Overview

A biochemist founded 3Chi because they saw what hemp could do for people in need and so decided it was time to get in on the action. Since that day, 3Chi has been laser-focused on the research of cannabinoids and has brought the lesser-known ones to the light.

They also developed a new method of creating pure Delta-8 THC in 2019. This made them the very first company to offer federally legal THC.

The 3Chi site is well-designed and easy to navigate. They’ve got a wide range of other sweet and enjoyable edibles, so carefully review that section of their website. After you’ve picked up the gummies, grab yourself a Delta-8 cookie to enjoy after a long day at work.

Pros

Gummies come at a very fair price

Made with natural ingredients, vegan-friendly, and coated in tasty sugar

Bags are childproof and resealable

Cons

Gummies contain artificial colors and flavors

Features

Organically Grown Hemp

All the hemp used in crafting these gummies and other great Delta-8 goods is grown right in America.

Childproof Bags

One fear users of Delta-8 gummies have is children reaching in and mistaking them for candy. Thankfully, these bags require you to reach in and hold the interior side part with the thumb, so it is pinned to the opposite end of the bag while you pull the other side of the bag in the opposite direction. We know that sounds confusing, but you will figure it out and be glad to have that extra protection.

Potent

These gummies offer 25 mg per piece, so beginners will want to start with half and work their way up.

Unique Flavors

Black Raspberry and Watermelon are the two flavors sold here at 3Chi that you would never see at other hemp stores, so grab these unique ones and enjoy.

What Customers Thought

Customers had nothing but positive things to say about these particular gummies. Some noted that just a half gummy was enough to help them feel relaxed and at ease, while others praised the feeling of euphoria the gummies brought on.

Other people used them for help with depression and anxiety. If you struggle with sleeping at night, some users stated they were also great for insomnia. With their great taste and fair pricing, 3Chi is not a brand to sleep on.

How Did We Choose These THC Gummies?

When it comes to choosing these delta-8 THC gummies, we decided to lay down a few ground rules. Each of the gummies had to have the following qualities to be considered worthy of our list:

Lab Test Results

It’s important to know that the gummy you’re taking contains exactly what it claims. For example, if a gummy package states that there is 25mg of THC per gummy, you want to make sure you’re getting that amount.

You also want to be certain you’re not ingesting any harmful chemicals or solvents, which technicians use in the production of Delta-8 goods. Good manufacturers can remove these before sending them off for testing and the lab tests show it. All products here feature readily available lab testing results that you can view anytime with a simple click.

Terpenes

This one goes hand in hand with lab test results. Terpenes are what make plants aromatic, and this is true for every plant, not just cannabis. The scent of an orange or the scent of lavender is all thanks to terpenes. But this is not just a matter of flavor – terpenes can have an affect on our bodies and alter our experiences.

Thus, we wanted to make sure that these terpenes were present in the gummies to provide buyers the experience they want. You can review lab testing results for more info. Terpenes, CBD, and THC equals you feeling relaxed, cool, calm and collected!

Quality Ingredients

Many people are opting for a total or partial plant-based lifestyle. Some folks just don’t want to eat certain ingredients, one of which is gelatin (rendered animal bones).

We decided to choose a few vegan gummies, so whether you follow the lifestyle or not, you are safe from animal products. Some of the gummies do contain gelatin, such as Exhale Well & BudPop, but this does not detract from their quality.

Prices

We knew that going for gummies that were too cheap just didn’t feel right, because then the quality isn’t there. But showcasing products that are expensive means that nobody can afford them. You will find that the prices are fair for what you get, and some of the websites even offer deals on shipping or the occasional coupon code.

Customer Reviews

You will see that customers everywhere loved every brand of these gummies, each in their own way. All of them have positive reviews, with people raving about how they made them feel. Customers stated that they loved the taste, texture, and variety of flavors. We have no doubt that you will be one of them, too.

Customer Service

Every company featured here has great customer service. Each website has contact info displayed prominently, so it’s as simple as picking up the phone or sending an email for a prompt response.

Whether you’ve got questions about the products being sold, an idea for a new product that you’d like to see carried, or questions about lab test results, you can contact any of these brands and somebody will get back to you very soon.

THC Gummies Buying Guide For Beginners: Staying Safe & Dosing Correctly

Not sure what to look for when it’s time to buy Delta-8 THC gummies? We’ve put together a buying guide to help first-timers shop smart and enjoy their first pack of Delta-8 gummies safely.

Ingredients

Perhaps the most important thing to recognize is the ingredients. After all, you want a gummy that responds to the lifestyle you follow. For example, if you wish to eat only natural foods with zero artificial ingredients, look for a product made accordingly.

If you are vegan, make sure it contains no gelatin. A lot of these gummies do contain sugar, so if you’re trying to lead a sugar-free life, check out Exhalewell for capsules and tinctures with zero sugar.

Reason For Use

If you seek Delta-8 because of its ability to relieve pain, get high, help you sleep, or relieve anxiety, you are going to want to choose a dose that makes sense for you. If you suffer from severe pain or anxiety, consider a potent gummy (a 50mg variant, for instance). If you’re just looking to get high, a regular gummy with 10-25 mg of Delta-8 should be enough.

This of course will depend on your tolerance level. Make sure you check with your physician first before purchasing Delta-8 gummies if using it for a medical reason, as your doctor can offer advice on its use plus help you make sure it won’t interfere with other medications you’re taking.

Is It Legal?

Make sure you review local laws in your area to ensure that it’s OK to have Delta-8 products. Delta 8 THC is currently banned or under review in a few states. For example, bans are being considered right now in Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, and Illinois.

Currently, it is banned in New York, Rhode Island, Montana, Alaska, Kentucky, Delaware, Arkansas, Arizona, Iowa, Idaho, Washington, Vermont, Utah, and North Dakota.

Drug Test

Do you have an upcoming drug test? If so, you should not use Delta-8. It is similar to Delta-9 THC, and it very well could show up on a drug test as a result.

Even though this is legal, your organization or employer may still ban it. Your best bet is to review the rules of your work or organization to ensure you can have your Delta-8 but still remain in good standing.

Price

It can be very tempting to buy the first Delta-8 pack you see at the local gas station or smoke shop, especially if the price is right and cheap. But if the price is way too good to be true, it probably is. And if you don’t have a way of reviewing those lab test results, forget about it.

Cheap Delta-8 THC usually means low quality, so even if it means waiting for your shipment to come in, just order from one of our brands above. You can’t go wrong.

Dosing

As you will find with any cannabis product, there’s no “wrong” or “right” amount to take. The effects will vary for each person. Users report a wide variety of effects depending on the amount taken and their conditions (e.g., somebody who takes it on an empty stomach vs. somebody who’s eaten). You will need to try different amounts to find the dose that works for you.

The first thing to do is start small with half a gummy and see how it feels. For some of you, it will feel great, and you will need nothing more. Others will require a whole gummy.

Beginning slowly and going up over time will help you figure out just the right amount that works for you. After all, nobody wants to be uncomfortable while high. Take notes on how much you take, so you will always know what amount works for you.

FAQs About THC Gummies

Q. Does it Get You High?

Yes, although it is a much milder high compared to Delta-9 THC, the cannabinoid found in regular cannabis that produces the high. Think of it as the perfect high, minus anything you don’t want to feel, such as paranoia and anxiety.

Q. Why Choose Delta-8 Over Delta-9 THC Edibles?

The biggest advantage of Delta-8 is its potency and its legality. Delta-8 is legal in 39 states, and its effect is milder than that of Delta-9 THC.

Delta-8 is federally legal and produces the psychoactive side effects of cannabis but in a much milder way.

Is Delta-8 Legal to Make and Sell Within the United States?

Yes, all thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. Since goods that contain Delta-8 THC are made only from hemp extract, companies are capable of legally manufacturing, producing, and distributing Delta-8 goods to customers in the United States.

Since the 2018 Farm Bill was ratified and officially in law in December of 2018, cannabis that has less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC is classified, from a legal standpoint, as hemp. This makes it legal under federal law. Also, it should be known that Delta-9 is illegal, but not THC itself.

Q. How Old Do You Have To Be To Buy THC Gummies?

There are no federal guidelines regarding age when it comes to purchasing Delta-8, but make sure to check with your local laws before doing so. Many states, for example, require you to be at least 21 years old to buy such items in-store or online.

Q. Can You Send This Via Mail?

Yes, most companies will do that for you, provided it is legal in your area to have and use Delta-8. USPS allows the shipment of such goods, and you may find a leaflet in your shipment informing law enforcement that the goods inside are legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This is helpful should your package be selected for inspection.

Conclusion: Which Is The Best Brand for Buying THC Gummies?

Now that you’ve been clued into the best THC gummy brands out there, which ones will you be trying out first? Our favorite brands are Exhale Wellness and Budpop, but feel free to try any of them. You may find that these are just what you need for relief of anxiety, pain, insomnia, or stress.

They’re fun to take when you just want to decompress, too. As with any other tool designed to help personal wellness, check with your physician first to ensure your safety. Make sure to follow all dosing instructions, never drive or operate machinery while using it, and, most importantly, enjoy your Delta-8 THC.

