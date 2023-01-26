To lose body fat for good, you need to shake up your approach—and shake it up often. Plateaus suck, especially when you’re working hard in the gym and in the kitchen to make sure you’re doing all the right things to cut fat. You strength train a few times a week, you’re eating healthy, you’re doing cardio. What more can you do? Often, all you need are a few simple tweaks to get back on track to continue to shred body fat, and get closer to that coveted six-pack.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

To lose body fat, heed these 17 tips, all of which work to help you lose body fat. Within a few weeks, you’ll start seeing more definition in your arms and midsection—without sacrificing the gains in the weight room. Not only will you look better in the mirror, but you’ll also be healthier overall.

17 Ways to Lose Body Fat for Good

1. Drop Your Calorie Intake by 500

To slash fat, you must maintain a caloric deficit, which means you must consume fewer calories than you burn per day. Yet, often, we underestimate how much we take in, and overestimate how much we use.

Instead, keep a food journal for three to four days and track exactly how many calories you’re eating and drinking. Then, gently reduce your caloric intake by 500 calories per day to boost your fat loss. Measure your body fat every few weeks with fat calipers to make sure you’re moving the right direction.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!