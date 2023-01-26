8. Incorporate Maintenance Phases

Constantly dieting and restricting calories can be physically and mentally draining. Therefore, it’s a good idea to incorporate maintenance phases into your eating, where you eat the number of calories required to remain your current weight instead of being in a constant deficit. Doing so will help you maintain your fat loss without excessive metabolic adaptations that can cause you to regain all that fat you worked so hard to shed.

“If you’ve been dieting for more than eight to 12 weeks—and especially if you’re starting to feel the symptoms of diet fatigue such as extreme cravings, lethargy, trouble sleeping, and poor workout performance—you’ll want to take a maintenance phase,” says Rachel MacPherson, CPT. “This period will help you recover and allow your hormones, energy, and psychological fatigue to return to a more normal level. After this phase, you can return to a deficit for another eight to 12 weeks, if needed.”

