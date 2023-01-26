7. Move Your Body More

If you’re trying to melt away body fat as fast as possible with high-intensity workouts day in, day out, you’re likely headed on a path toward burnout. Instead, adopt a more sustainable, long-term approach that adds more overall movement to your days. “No matter how hard your workouts are, if you’re sedentary for the rest of the day, you’ll have trouble maintaining an energy deficit required for weight loss,” explains MacPherson. Research shows that consistent non-exercise movement is more effective for weight loss than intense workouts. Plus, doing too many HIIT sessions in a row will likely lead to overtraining syndrome.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!