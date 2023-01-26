17. Sleep at Least 8 Hours a Night

We saved the best for last. If you’re training hard in the gym, eating clean, and still not seeing great progress in the gym, this is your culprit. Researchers from the University of Chicago found that shortchanging your sleep slows down fat oxidation and increased muscle loss by 60 percent. Sleep deprivation also wrecks your muscle gains because it interferes with recovery and growth hormone production, which happens at night during your deep sleep cycles. Get at least eight hours of good sleep every night.

