9. Add One Extra Day of HIIT Cardio

If your fat loss is stalling, ditch the long jog on a treadmill and start doing intense intervals. High-intensity interval workouts burn far more fat than steady-state exercise.

Add one extra day of pure HIIT training: Use a total-body circuit with goblet squats, rows, push presses, and pushups, and do them each for 30 seconds and rest for 30 more seconds before moving to the next exercise. Instead of a basic sprint interval, you’ll hammer your entire body, further boosting your metabolism. As a finisher, use an airdyne bike, stationary rowing machine, weighted sled, etc. and do max-effort intervals, 15 seconds on, 15 seconds off.

