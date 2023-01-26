2. Take a High-Count Probiotic

Gut health is one of the most underrated aspects of weight loss. Your gut microbiome is home to millions of bacteria—some good, some bad. Unfortunately, having too many “bad” bacteria can inhibit weight loss. Fortunately, taking a high-count probiotic in the range of 10 to 20 billion CFU can help balance out the bacteria in your gut, so there are more good guys helping you lose body fat.

Probiotics are live microorganisms similar to the beneficial bacteria found in your gut. However, you don’t need to take a supplement to get a healthy dose of them. Eating fermented foods can also do the trick. “Probiotics are often consumed as supplements or fermented foods, such as kimchi, sauerkraut, yogurt, and kefir,” states Trista Best, RD. “Certain strains of probiotics may help reduce body fat due to the beneficial bacteria’s impact on appetite regulation. Adding fermented foods to your diet can be an effective way to increase your probiotic intake.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!