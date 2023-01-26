3. Strength Train Consistently

“If you want to shed body fat, you must lift weights consistently. Aim for three or more times per week, hitting each body part twice per week minimum. While you’re unlikely to gain muscle while losing weight, losing the muscle you already have is a risk unless you focus on preserving it with lifting sessions,” says MacPherson. Additionally, losing weight without strength training and eating plenty of protein and carbs will cause you to lose muscle and fat. Instead, keep lifting weights while eating protein in a calorie deficit to shrink your belly while maintaining muscle mass.

