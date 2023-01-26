4. Reduce Stress

Between hectic professional, personal, and social schedules pulling us in every direction, it’s no wonder Americans are more stressed than ever. And while our collective stress levels continue to rise, they impact more than our mental health. Research shows that high stress is associated with weight gain. Conversely, stress management can improve overall health and help promote weight loss.

“Stress triggers the release of the hormone cortisol, which can increase appetite and lead to cravings for sugary, high-fat foods,” explains Best. “Stress can also disrupt sleep, which can impact weight loss. Therefore, reducing stress may help men lose body fat by decreasing cortisol levels and improving sleep quality.”

