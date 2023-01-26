11. Use Heavy, Compound Exercises to Boost Your Testosterone

If you’re carrying too much fat—specifically around your lower abs—you might have low testosterone levels. But the consequences of “low T” resonate far beyond love handles: It can hurt your health, sex life, and overall mood.

To raise your testosterone levels, you need to focus on heavy, total-body lifts that stimulate a lot of muscle growth, demand an intense neural drive, and unleash a massive hormonal response. Heavy strength exercises also speed up your fat loss compared to bicep curls and calf raises, which will shed fat faster. Your workouts must consist of heavy squats, deadlifts, lunges, barbell presses (flat bench or overhead), heavy rows, and carries. Also, lift as heavy as you can while using great technique.

