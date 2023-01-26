5. Don’t Be Afraid of Carbs

Carbs are your body’s ideal fuel source for physical activity. However, if you’ve tried in the past to reduce your carb intake due to fears of weight gain purported by the media, remember that excessive carb-cutting can have the opposite effect, making you tired and less likely to torch calories for weight loss.

“While you need to be in a calorie deficit to lose weight, if you find yourself feeling sluggish, having trouble sleeping, and performing poorly in the gym, then your energy levels are likely feeling the effects of diet fatigue. If you aren’t ready to take a break from your diet yet, check your macronutrients to see if you can increase carbs and decrease fat to stay within the same calorie limit,” MacPherson advises.

