12. Eat More Healthy Fats

To lose more fat, eat more fat. This seems counterintuitive, but healthy fats like animal fats, real butter, coconut oil, nuts, and avocados actually make you leaner and more muscular—they keep you full and maintain good testosterone levels. If you followed the other rules, eating healthy fats forces you to lower your carbohydrate intake. Get at least 30 percent of your calories from good sources of fat and never consume artificial fats, which can cause health problems like heart disease.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!