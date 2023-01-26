6. Go Vegan

A well-planned, nutritionally balanced vegan diet centered around whole foods is incredibly healthy and effective for weight loss, among other health benefits. That’s because whole plant foods are nutrient-dense, meaning they’re low in calories while providing a ton of nutritional value. “It’s important to include a variety of nutrient-dense plant-based foods for weight loss, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, to ensure you’re getting all the nutrients your body needs,” says Best. “In addition to the potential weight loss benefits, following a vegan diet may have other health benefits, such as a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and certain types of cancer.”

