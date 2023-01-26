13. Stay Hydrated

Water ensures that you perform at a high level in the gym because even a slight amount of dehydration can wreck your athletic performance. Worse, by skimping on water throughout the day, you’ll actually reduce your metabolism because your body tries to conserve fluids.

Start the day hydrated by chugging a tall glass of water first thing in the morning. As for how much water you should actually drink per day, the answer is still debatable. Start simple: Fill a liter bottle with water and make sure it’s empty by the end of the day.

