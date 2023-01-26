14. Limit Your Carbs to Workout Days Only

As an athlete, avoiding all carbs is a recipe for crappy workouts and crappier results. Carbs give you fuel to build muscle, melt fat, and target your abs. Without it, your performance in the gym will suffer. Carbs like fruits and whole grains offer a lot of fiber and vitamins to improve your overall health and help you stay lean. Even starchy carbohydrates like rice and potatoes can help you lean out because they replenish your glucose levels after a hard workout.

Here’s the key, though: Eat your carbs ONLY on the days you blast your muscles with heavy, complex exercises. That way, your body will use that energy specifically for recovery and muscle growth rather than fat gain.

