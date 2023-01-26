15. Take Fish Oil Supplements

The omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil will help jump-start fat loss. Taking fish oil while following an exercise program increases fat oxidation and improves your body composition and cholesterol numbers. Fish oil supplementation also creates an extra drop in fat mass and an increase in muscle gain. Boost your fish oil intake to 6 grams per day to get the full effect.

