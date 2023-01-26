16. Try Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting increases fat oxidation, which promotes more fat loss. Also, fasting along with exercise boosts your insulin sensitivity, helping your body send nutrients to muscle rather than fat. Better still, fasting during a calorie-restricted diet leads to more weight loss than without it. Start simple: Skip breakfast for the next few days and eat your first healthy meal of the day in the afternoon.

