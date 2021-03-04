Toothpaste has come a long way since the late 19th century, when it first saw wide use. Nowadays, the market has grown beyond the many indistinguishable drugstore varieties to include natural alternatives, unique flavorings, and more. Choosing the best toothpaste involves parsing a lot of options—here’s what to look out for.

To Fluoride or Not to Fluoride?

Many of the new oral care brands tout their fluoride-free formulations as a selling point. But is fluoride really a bad thing? Because of its ability to prevent tooth decay, fluoride is typically added to both oral care products and tap water. But some people fear potential long-term effects of fluoride exposure, and brands have begun to offer fluoride-free alternatives.

Fluoride-free formulas won’t offer the same prevention against tooth decay as traditional ones, but that may not matter much: The brushing action of your toothbrush is more crucial in oral hygiene than the toothpaste you use. Using toothpaste offers other benefits, however, such as teeth whitening and breath freshening.

If you’re looking to upgrade from the usual drugstore tubes, new toothpaste brands offer perks like unique flavors, natural ingredients, and sustainable packaging. To help you in your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best natural and notable products on the market.

Buly 1803 Opiat Dentaire Mint Coriander Cucumber

French brand Buly 1803’s Opiat Dentaire is hard to resist just for its stylish, plastic-free packaging alone. But the fluoride-free formula also incorporates thermal spring water from the Castéra-Verduzan region of southwestern France, which is famed for its ability to treat periodontal maladies.

[$20; buly1803.com]

Hello Activated Charcoal Epic Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste

Hello’s vegan, cruelty-free ‘pastes are made in the USA and stand out for offering both fluoride and fluoride-free options. For an extra boost of whitening, try the activated charcoal variety, which is made with mint and coconut oil for fresher breath.

[$6; hello-products.com]

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste

Hailing from Florence, Marvis has been beloved for years for its colorful packaging and delectable flavors, ranging from jasmine to liquorice. Although it’s not all-natural, the Italian brand’s fluoride-free whitening toothpaste is particularly popular for eradicating stains from too many glasses of vino.

[$14; bigelowchemists.com]

byHumankind Toothpaste Tablets

byHumankind offers a new way to shop for personal care products (and cuts down on packaging waste) by selling refillable containers and all-natural formulations. Its toothpaste tablets, made with fluoride and microcrystalline cellulose to polish the teeth, are no different: Choose your container and purchase a one-time set of tablets or subscribe for discounted refills. To use them, just chew one and start brushing—no squeezing from a tube required.

[$15; byhumankind.com]

Aesop Toothpaste

Certified B-Corp company Aesop has won fans the world over thanks to its high-quality skincare products, and the Australian brand brings its same mix of natural, luxurious formulations to its oral care line. This product offers a distinct mint and anise flavor, and there’s a matching mouthwash available for added freshness.

[$17; aesop.com]

Davids Premium Natural Toothpaste

Eric David Buss launched Davids in 2015 with the goal of making the best natural toothpaste on the market. The result? This fluoride-free formula with baking soda for whitening. The brand also includes a metal tool with purchases to help you get the last drop out of the recyclable metal packaging.

[$30; davids-usa.com]

