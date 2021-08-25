Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you want to get the best results possible when you hit the gym, you can’t just expect results without supplements. You need to fuel your body up with the right nutrients and ingredients to get the best results possible. This means for many that a good protein powder needs to be used before, during, and after a workout. But for vegans, that isn’t usually the case with most powders. That’s why vegans need to find and use the best vegan protein powders.

“There is no reason that someone who eats a vegan or vegetarian diet can’t build just as much muscle as an omnivore,” says Matt Ruscigno, MPH, R.D. “They can get all of the same amino acids in the right amounts.”

Why can’t vegans use most of the protein powders that exist out there? That is because most of them are made with dairy or other such non-vegan-friendly protein sources. And that isn’t just a problem for them in a grander sense but in a micro sense. Going from vegan to nonvegan is not a shift you make easily. And if you vegans want to put on the most muscle possible, then you need to use protein powders made from vegan-friendly sources.

There are plenty of options out there for you vegans. Maybe not as much as the non-vegan options, but they are there. Options for protein sources being such options as Soy and hemp and brown rice amongst others. These have all been formulated with the intent of getting you fueled up with a ton of energy to burn off at the gym. And when you burn them off, your muscles will grow and recover much quicker. Great results all around.

We have gone ahead and found some of the best vegan protein powders you guys could hope for. They are all found beneath and have been picked for their differences in protein sources. You can choose the one that works best for you. And in no time, you will be ready for a vigorous workout with the results you’ve always wanted. Get your body properly fueled and bulk up right now.

The Best Vegan Protein Powders

