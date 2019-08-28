The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Are you drinking enough water? Studies say 75 percent of Americans don’t. Not drinking enough causing headaches, weight gain, joint pain, high blood pressure, and kidney disease. And it ages us! Dehydration increases wrinkles and causes skin issues. If you want to look and perform your best, you’ve got to drink about 64 ounces of water a day. One of the best ways to accomplish that is to carry a water bottle with you wherever you go. Around the house, to work, out for the evening—and especially at the gym. What are the best water bottles for athletes? We chose the Cacktaki Sports Water bottle as our Best Overall Water Bottle for Athletes.

The Cacktaki is designed specifically for those who lead a healthy, active lifestyle. It’s got a one-handed, push-button top, so you can grab it and gulp and get back to work. And it features hashmarks printed clearly up the side—hourly time markers that allow you to pace your water intake as your workout or activity proceeds.

Its 32-ounce size is perfect for gym sessions. No matter if you’re crushing a HIIT workout or CrossFit, or if you’re weight training, running, or hitting the road on your bike, it’s the perfect size to carry around. It holds enough liquid to keep you hydrated, but it’s not so large it becomes cumbersome. You can hold and open it with one hand, and it‘s got a handy neck strap for portability. It even has an infuser filter, allowing you to flavor your water with fresh fruit, vegetables, or mint.

The Cacktaki Sports Water Bottle is ideal for bikers, runners, and gym rats, so we named it our Best Overall Water Bottle for Athletes.

What Other Water Bottles Made the List?

Brita Filtering Water Bottle—With this bottle you no longer need to avoid the water fountain at the gym. Just like your Brita at home, it takes tap water and purifies it, removing chlorine and impurities;

The Coldest—Designed specifically for use in extreme hot and humid weather, this bottle has double-walled stainless steel construction and a wide mouth, so it can fit extra large ice cubes. And it floats!;

Under Armour Sideline—This 64-ounce mini-jug is perfect for those who play outdoor sports. It holds enough water to keep you hydrated all day long, and comes with a clever fence strap so you can hanging it on the sidelines at whatever field or court the game is at;

Simple Modern Ascent—This bottle comes in a huge variety of sizes with colors and skins to suit any style or personality, so there truly is one for everyone.

So while you’re out there crushing your fitness goals, don’t forget to drink your water. Dehydration can make you feel—and look—tired all the time. Severe dehydration is worse, though. It can cause chronic fatigue, various skin conditions, kidney problems, and hypertension. By staying hydrated, you can revitalize your skin, hair and nails, boost your weight loss efforts and help detoxify your body from harmful toxins.

Pick up one of these great water bottles for athletes today, and make sure all that hard work isn’t going to waste.