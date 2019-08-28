The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best Filtering Water Bottle GET IT!

Brita

We all know how great Brita filtering pitchers are around the house. Now you can take that convenience and confidence with you to the gym with this 26-ounce water bottle. Go ahead and fill up from the tap or water fountain; it will filter out any chlorine and impurities. The one-hand flip-top lid is handy, too. One filter replaces up to 300 disposable water bottles.

And if you need better insulation, it also comes in a 20-ounce stainless steel version [$35 at Amazon].

PROS:

–Available in 12 cool colors, plus clear.

-The thin design is car cupholder-friendly, and top-rack dishwasher safe.

CONS:

-The filter is sold separately, but they’re very reasonably priced.

Get It: Save 20% on the Brita Filtering Water Bottle ($20; was $25) at Amazon