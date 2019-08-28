The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best for Active Families GET IT!

Thermoflask 32-ounce Bottle

We dig the Thermoflask because it comes with one Chug lid and one Straw lid, so you don’t conform to it; it conforms to whoever is using it. With options like this, anyone in the household can use it—even the kids.

It’s vacuum-insulated to keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for up to 12, and the double-wall, sweat-free design prevents condensation. Made of 18/8 food grade stainless steel, it’s BPA-free, toxin-free, and won’t rust. And the attached loop-top offers a handy finger hold or clipping point when you’re on the move.

PROS:

–Chug or straw? Your choice. You get both!

-Available in five colors and four sizes from 18-40 ounces.

CONS:

-The 32-ounce size is great for all-day; but if it’s too much for you, opt instead for the 18oz.

Get It: Pick up the Thermoflask 32oz. Water Bottle (from $18) at Amazon