The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best for Hot Weather GET IT!

The Coldest Water Bottle

Designed to keep drinks ice cold for up to 36 hours, this bottle has a wide mouth to fit even large ice cubes, and yet is narrow enough to fit in the cupholder of your car. And it floats! Go ahead and take it into the pool or surf.

Super-durable with double-wall, no-sweat construction, it has a handy rubber grip ring near its base. Out of over 2k reviews on Amazon, over 80 percent of them are of the perfect, five-star variety. It might be the last water bottle you ever own.

PROS:

-Designed in Florida by Floridians to handle the most extreme heat and humidity.

-True stainless steel construction.

CONS:

-Only one size available, but 21 ounces is just about perfect.

Get It: Pick up The Coldest Water Bottle (from $23) at Amazon