The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best for Lunchtime Workouts GET IT!

Hydro Flask 18-ounce

This handy, lightweight size, mixed with the Wide mouth, makes a perfect gym or court companion. It’s ideal for lunchtime workouts and quick pick-up games. Whether you’re running to the gym at work or just stopping by the playground to shoot some baskets on your way home, it’s a great choice.

Between the powdercoat and the insulation, HydroFlasks keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours. There’s a reason they’re the number one choice for active guys.

PROS:

-Great grip; no condensation.

-Available in 20 colors and in 32-, 40-, and 64oz. sizes.

CONS:

-This size is handy, but if you’re out there playing or performing all day long, you’re going to want to size up.

Get It: Pick up the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 18oz. Water Bottle ($30) at Amazon