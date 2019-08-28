The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best for SportsGET IT!
Under Armour Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug
When you need serious hydration for hours-long sports—like soccer, golf, tennis, even fishing—you need a large water jug that will keep your beverages cool for hours. This UA jug is the perfect size for long days in the sun.
It’s foam-insulated to keep beverages cold for 12 hours, and sports a leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation. At the field or court for an all-day tournament? The fold-down carrying handle has integrated fence hooks so it can hang anywhere.
PROS:
-Like most Under Armour products, its design is constantly refined using athlete feedback.
-Available in ten awesome colorways; we rather like this white.
CONS:
-Probably too big for the gym, but it’s perfect for sports and tournaments.
