The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best for Sports GET IT!

Under Armour Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug

When you need serious hydration for hours-long sports—like soccer, golf, tennis, even fishing—you need a large water jug that will keep your beverages cool for hours. This UA jug is the perfect size for long days in the sun.

It’s foam-insulated to keep beverages cold for 12 hours, and sports a leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation. At the field or court for an all-day tournament? The fold-down carrying handle has integrated fence hooks so it can hang anywhere.

PROS:

-Like most Under Armour products, its design is constantly refined using athlete feedback.

-Available in ten awesome colorways; we rather like this white.

CONS:

-Probably too big for the gym, but it’s perfect for sports and tournaments.

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug (starting at $25) at Amazon