The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best for Staying Motivated & Hydrated GET IT!

BuildLife 1G Motivational Water Bottle

None of us drinks enough water. With this one-gallon bottle, you get two-hour time markers (with motivational quips) to keep you sipping all day long. Made of BPA-free plastic and with a handy collar, it’s ideal for deskside and great for carrying with you all day long. It’s also perfect for hikes and day trips.

And even though it’s made of plastic, more than 3K Amazon reviewers rate it 4.6 out of five stars. So clearly, it does the job, and does it well.

PROS:

-The time stamps are super-handy.

-Available in 18 colors, and in 43- and 73-ounce sizes.

CONS:

-You won’t want to put this bottle in the dishwasher.

Get It: Pick up the BuildLife 1G Motivational Water Bottle (from $8) at Amazon