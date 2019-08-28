The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best for the Gym and Beyond GET IT!

Hydro Cell

One of the more popular water bottles on Amazon due to its longevity and the variety of sizes and colors available. But Hydro Cell is also well-known because its technology just plain works, and its design and craftsmanship are flat-out excellent.

Outdoors, whether you’re camping, hiking, kayaking, or rock climbing the Hydro Cell is designed to be portable and tough. Best of all, it’s been innovated and revolutionized over its many iterations and is now considered among the best sports water bottles you can buy.

Each bottle comes with two lids: an air-tight leak-proof stainless steel cap, and a straw lid that’s fantastic fror the gym or using on-the-go.

PROS:

-Available in over 40 colors and in sizes from 18 to 40 ounces.

-Dishwasher safe.

CONS:

-If you discover any, let us know.

Get It: Pick up Hydro Flask (from $15) at Amazon