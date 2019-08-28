The 11 Best Water Bottles for Athletes to Stay Hydrated

Best O.G. Water Bottle GET IT!

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth

This is as well-made and effective a water bottle as you will find. And it’s one of the originals. Of course, it’s made of 18/8 stainless steel that won’t rust, has double-wall construction for insulation, and it’s powder-coated for grip. Now industry standards, those enhancements are all innovations that Hydro Flask revolutionized. And, it comes in a multitude of sizes, colors, and styles.

We like the wide mouth style (another HF innovation) because it lets us pour, or sip. So it’s handy for evenings on the beach as well as afternoons in the gym. It comes with the Straw lid, but additional caps (Flex, Flip) are sold separately. But there’s one for every drinker and every purpose.

PROS:

-Nearly 6K reviews, and fully 75 percent are perfect—five stars.

-The original, is as good a water bottle as you’ll find.

CONS:

-Pricier than some, but the quality, durability, and selection make it worth it.

Get It: Pick up the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth (from $45) at Amazon